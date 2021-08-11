Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 16.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. TheStreet raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.18. The stock has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.70. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. Analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 8,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $322,580.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 73,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,015.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.