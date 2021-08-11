William Blair Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. William Blair also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.92.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $75.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.32, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.24. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $52.68 and a 1-year high of $90.34.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 10,956 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,419,000 after buying an additional 25,484 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 350,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,245,000 after buying an additional 103,952 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,854,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after buying an additional 14,904 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.