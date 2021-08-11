William Blair Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RBC Bearings in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.12. William Blair also issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 14.72%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ROLL. Truist upped their price target on RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $225.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.66. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 62.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total transaction of $2,362,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.04, for a total value of $3,799,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,240 shares of company stock worth $11,576,304. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 46.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,244,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,860,000 after buying an additional 394,017 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,860,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 153.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,851,000 after buying an additional 168,637 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 23.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 878,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,867,000 after buying an additional 165,748 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at about $29,679,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.