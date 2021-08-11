WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions. It operates principally in the United States, Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., formerly known as WillScot Corporation, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WSC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.04. 23,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,248. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.88. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $425.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.37 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 948,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $27,886,562.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 2,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $58,275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,806,760 shares of company stock worth $663,470,812. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 26.6% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 9,885,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,325,000 after buying an additional 2,075,840 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,090,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,428,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,382,000 after buying an additional 1,495,088 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 217.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth approximately $33,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

