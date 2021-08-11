Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share (NASDAQ:WINT)

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Windtree Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.55). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Windtree Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.93).

WINT stock opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.10. Windtree Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $47.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -0.07.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kepos Capital LP grew its position in Windtree Therapeutics by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $162,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Windtree Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

