Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,500 VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of VSE at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in VSE in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of VSE by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VSE by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of VSE by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of VSE by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

VSEC stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.93. The stock had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 0.93. VSE Co. has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $53.44. The stock has a market cap of $596.20 million, a PE ratio of 64.63 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.93.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. VSE had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 1.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VSE Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. VSE’s payout ratio is 13.69%.

VSEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

VSE Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

