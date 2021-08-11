Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund in the 1st quarter worth $465,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 11,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 77,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 15,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund stock opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.51. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

