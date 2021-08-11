Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Has $173,000 Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 269.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,611 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,471 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258,701 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,558,528 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $874,567,000 after buying an additional 3,929,556 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $357,986,000 after buying an additional 925,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,337,177 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $396,130,000 after buying an additional 127,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ford Motor by 20.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $374,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,188 shares during the last quarter. 48.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on F. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.82.

Shares of F opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.54.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.