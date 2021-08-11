Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 47,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 24,301 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,539,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,989,000 after buying an additional 156,740 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 91,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,899 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,165,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,638,000 after buying an additional 39,841 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $43.06. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

FITB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.23.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

