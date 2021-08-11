Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,537 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.04.

NYSE:PXD opened at $151.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 112.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.12. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

