Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 62.3% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.0% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 11,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.1% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $362.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $402.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $378.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

