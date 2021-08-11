Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Now Covered by DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workhorse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ WKHS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,019,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,171,324. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.16. Workhorse Group has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $42.96. The company has a quick ratio of 24.88, a current ratio of 26.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 2.72.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million. Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 3,032.13% and a negative return on equity of 127.42%. Workhorse Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1233.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Workhorse Group will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,064. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 520.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 20.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

