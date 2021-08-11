WP Advisors LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,477 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $217,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 30.5% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 547 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 27,267 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,961,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in Adobe by 14.5% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 712 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 6.5% in the first quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 669 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $3.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $625.22. 26,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.85 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $634.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $585.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

