WP Advisors LLC Has $6.52 Million Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 133,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,327 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners comprises 2.7% of WP Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $6,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMP traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.55. The company had a trading volume of 19,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,494. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.91. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.03%.

MMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

