WP Advisors LLC Has $810,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 43,724 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,228 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 55,621 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 19,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,256 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.68. 256,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,859,125. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $230.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.24.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,664 shares of company stock worth $262,615. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

