WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Downgraded to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC cut shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$28.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$18.50.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James set a C$16.75 price target on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$20.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$21.81.

Shares of TSE:WIR.U opened at C$21.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 7.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$18.53. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$12.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

