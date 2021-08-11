Xcel Brands (XELB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.81 million for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 52.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%.

Shares of Xcel Brands stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.37. 40,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,662. The stock has a market cap of $45.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.82. Xcel Brands has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the, the C Wonder, the Lori Goldstein, and other brands.

