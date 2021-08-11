Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.43.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. Barclays raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $68.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.16. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $8,684,152.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,014,754.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $754,508.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,634.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,590 shares of company stock worth $10,121,819 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,221,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 29.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 14,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 131,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

