Xometry (XMTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $75.10 on Wednesday. Xometry has a twelve month low of $57.50 and a twelve month high of $97.57.

Get Xometry alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XMTR shares. Citigroup started coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.66 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.94.

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.