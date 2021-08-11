yAxis (YAXIS) Price Hits $4.74 on Major Exchanges

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One yAxis coin can currently be purchased for about $4.74 or 0.00010377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. yAxis has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and approximately $201,167.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, yAxis has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00046040 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.07 or 0.00164458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.37 or 0.00149770 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,522.53 or 0.99725544 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002833 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.42 or 0.00826799 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About yAxis

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io

yAxis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yAxis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yAxis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

