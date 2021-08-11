Yield Protocol (YIELD) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.54 Million

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0454 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $870,380.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00058048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00016021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.80 or 0.00882292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00112466 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.65 or 0.00150318 BTC.

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Protocol (YIELD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

