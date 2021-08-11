Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) & Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Head to Head Contrast

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) and Missfresh (NYSE:MF) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Yunji and Missfresh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yunji -3.06% -4.25% -2.20% Missfresh N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Yunji and Missfresh’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yunji $847.55 million 0.27 -$22.43 million ($0.03) -35.33 Missfresh N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Missfresh has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yunji.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Yunji and Missfresh, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yunji 1 0 0 0 1.00 Missfresh 0 0 2 0 3.00

Missfresh has a consensus price target of $14.80, suggesting a potential upside of 205.68%. Given Missfresh’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Missfresh is more favorable than Yunji.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.7% of Yunji shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Missfresh beats Yunji on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yunji

Yunji Inc. operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Missfresh

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks. The company also sells its products through vending machines. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

