Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to post $1.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $610,000.00 and the highest is $3.00 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S reported sales of $1.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year sales of $14.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.48 million to $28.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $110.47 million, with estimates ranging from $49.14 million to $157.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7,700.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASND shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,558.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 47,606 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.1% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 33.6% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $125.25 on Wednesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $109.36 and a 1-year high of $183.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.90.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

