Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) to Post $0.57 EPS

Equities analysts expect that CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CI Financial’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CI Financial will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CI Financial.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $505.72 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CIXX. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on CI Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in CI Financial by 23.2% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 675,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after buying an additional 126,920 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in CI Financial by 10.6% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 105,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 10,107 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in CI Financial by 113.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 452,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after buying an additional 240,438 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the second quarter valued at about $3,192,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors own 44.57% of the company’s stock.

CIXX opened at $19.61 on Friday. CI Financial has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.25. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1488 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

