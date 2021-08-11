Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) will announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.31. Cogent Communications also posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cogent Communications.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CCOI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In other news, CFO Sean Robert Wallace sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.60, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $66,191.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,646 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,836 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $3,173,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $871,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after purchasing an additional 62,429 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after purchasing an additional 47,526 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $76.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.85. Cogent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 696.43 and a beta of 0.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.805 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 410.53%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cogent Communications (CCOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.