Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) to Announce $1.13 EPS

Analysts forecast that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) will announce earnings per share of $1.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. First Financial posted earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Financial.

Get First Financial alerts:

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. First Financial had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 9.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in First Financial by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in First Financial by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in First Financial in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Financial by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Financial by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 21,845 shares in the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THFF traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.02. 37,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,448. The company has a market cap of $535.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.40. First Financial has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $47.00.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. First Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial (THFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.