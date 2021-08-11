Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) to Post $0.32 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) to announce $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s earnings. Phibro Animal Health reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 88.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.
On average, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Phibro Animal Health.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAHC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays downgraded Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ PAHC traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.57. 116,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,670. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $954.68 million, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.49. Phibro Animal Health has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $31.00.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 44.44%.
About Phibro Animal Health
Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.
