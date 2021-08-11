Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) to Post $0.32 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) to announce $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s earnings. Phibro Animal Health reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 88.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Phibro Animal Health.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAHC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays downgraded Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 727,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 53.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 172.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.57. 116,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,670. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $954.68 million, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.49. Phibro Animal Health has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $31.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

