Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) to Post $0.32 EPS

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) to announce $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s earnings. Phibro Animal Health reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 88.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Phibro Animal Health.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAHC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays downgraded Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 727,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 53.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 172.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.57. 116,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,670. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $954.68 million, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.49. Phibro Animal Health has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $31.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phibro Animal Health (PAHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.