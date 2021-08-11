Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $333.40 Million

Brokerages predict that RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will post $333.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $332.62 million and the highest is $334.17 million. RadNet reported sales of $291.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RDNT shares. Sidoti increased their target price on RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $1,178,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence L. Levitt acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 191,982 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,586. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 33,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RDNT opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. RadNet has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $38.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.35 and a beta of 1.69.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

