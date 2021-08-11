Zacks: Analysts Expect Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $64.21 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) will announce sales of $64.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amyris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.00 million and the highest is $70.14 million. Amyris reported sales of $34.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 87.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full year sales of $389.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $360.40 million to $400.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $392.99 million, with estimates ranging from $325.00 million to $518.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amyris.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMRS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.39.

In other Amyris news, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,477,135.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Amyris by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 67,790 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 167,866 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Amyris during the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 458,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. 36.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRS traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.12. 40,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,137,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.13. Amyris has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.37.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

