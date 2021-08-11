Zacks: Analysts Expect Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) will post $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for BOX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. BOX posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

BOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

BOX opened at $25.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.24 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. BOX has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $27.41.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $375,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,212,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,334,629. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

