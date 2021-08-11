Zacks: Analysts Expect Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) to Post $1.21 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cabot’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.37. Cabot posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full-year earnings of $4.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Cabot had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CBT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cabot by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,940,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,068,000 after acquiring an additional 183,682 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot by 9.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,024,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $158,602,000 after buying an additional 259,127 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Cabot by 3.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,588,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,372,000 after buying an additional 89,101 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,991,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,434,000 after buying an additional 21,758 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cabot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,790,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,358,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cabot stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $55.22. 7,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Cabot has a 1 year low of $34.84 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 67.31%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

