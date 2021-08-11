Zacks: Analysts Expect Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cerecor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.18). Cerecor reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerecor will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.61). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cerecor.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Cerecor had a negative net margin of 1,194.82% and a negative return on equity of 261.82%.

CERC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

In other Cerecor news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 128,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $275,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 283,000 shares of company stock worth $680,950. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cerecor in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerecor in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerecor in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerecor in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerecor in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CERC opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. Cerecor has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $284.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.14.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company develops monosaccharide therapies for the treatment of congenital disorders of glycosylation, such as CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803. It is also involved in the developing of CERC-007, an anti-IL-18 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult onset stills disease and multiple myeloma, as well as for the treatment of systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis; CERC-006, an oral mTORC1/2 inhibitor to treat complex lymphatic malformations; and CERC-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as for the treatment of pediatric-onset Crohn's diseases.

