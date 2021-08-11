Zacks: Analysts Expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) will post $2.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.19 billion. Oshkosh reported sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full-year sales of $7.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $7.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.91 billion to $8.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.88.

Shares of NYSE OSK traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,776. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $137.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 16,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $2,238,583.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley M. Nelson sold 19,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.76, for a total transaction of $2,570,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,567,959.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

