Zacks: Analysts Expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $311.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will post $311.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $311.00 million to $311.30 million. Umpqua reported sales of $348.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on UMPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.64 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.52.

NASDAQ UMPQ traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $19.95. 7,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,567. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Umpqua during the fourth quarter valued at $44,829,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Umpqua by 492.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,357,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,499,000 after buying an additional 1,959,572 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after buying an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Umpqua by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,067,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,183,000 after buying an additional 1,390,428 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Umpqua by 456.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,176,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after buying an additional 965,011 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

