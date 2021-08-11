Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $969.50 Million

Analysts forecast that Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) will announce sales of $969.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Methanex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $969.00 million to $970.00 million. Methanex reported sales of $581.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Methanex will report full-year sales of $3.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.78%.

MEOH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Methanex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price target on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.46.

NASDAQ MEOH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,840. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.91. Methanex has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 2.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.94%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Methanex in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Methanex by 2.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Methanex by 16.7% during the first quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Methanex by 30,080.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 59.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

