Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) will report $2.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers reported sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year sales of $8.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.16 billion to $11.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.35.

NYSE TOL opened at $58.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.77. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $38.74 and a 1 year high of $68.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 169,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after buying an additional 33,908 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth $778,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 355,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 166,640 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth $53,968,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

