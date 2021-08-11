Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) will announce ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.29). Avadel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 70%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02).

AVDL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVDL. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 193.8% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.47. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $10.32. The company has a market cap of $446.26 million, a P/E ratio of -58.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 26.57 and a current ratio of 26.57.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.