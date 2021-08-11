Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.63 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will post $162.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $161.80 million to $163.10 million. Cathay General Bancorp posted sales of $147.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full-year sales of $640.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $637.60 million to $641.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $679.23 million, with estimates ranging from $671.50 million to $683.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 11.47%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

CATY traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $39.59. The company had a trading volume of 232 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,451. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $45.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,438,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,910,000 after purchasing an additional 289,294 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,267,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,257 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,708,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,261,000 after purchasing an additional 38,696 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,459,000 after acquiring an additional 93,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 20.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,765,000 after acquiring an additional 212,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

