Zacks: Brokerages Expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $682.50 Million

Analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) will post $682.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $656.00 million to $709.00 million. KKR & Co. Inc. posted sales of $563.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full year sales of $2.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 54.36%. The company had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $65.80 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81. The stock has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 22.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 35,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 15.0% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

