Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Lightspeed POS reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lightspeed POS.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.33 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.36.

LSPD traded up $2.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,745,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,072. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -117.62. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $97.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.27.

Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

