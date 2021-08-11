Zacks: Brokerages Expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.12 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to report $3.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Textron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.22 billion. Textron posted sales of $2.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Textron will report full year sales of $12.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.45 billion to $12.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.23 billion to $13.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,518,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,991,883,000 after purchasing an additional 392,435 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,284,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $969,334,000 after acquiring an additional 258,583 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,043,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $451,082,000 after buying an additional 232,426 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Textron by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,594,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $522,271,000 after purchasing an additional 39,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Textron by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,850,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $384,280,000 after purchasing an additional 545,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Textron stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.16. The stock had a trading volume of 32,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,922. Textron has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $73.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 3.86%.

Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

