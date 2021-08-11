Zacks: Brokerages Expect Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) to announce $22.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.36 million to $25.00 million. Two Harbors Investment reported sales of $60.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will report full-year sales of $97.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $88.23 million to $107.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $76.30 million, with estimates ranging from $52.09 million to $100.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Two Harbors Investment.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.73 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.30% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s revenue was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research set a $6.29 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.08. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.58%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

In other news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $1,396,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 549,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth $19,613,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter worth $16,495,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 6,839.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,922,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,225 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,456,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,003,000 after buying an additional 1,438,200 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,108,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,767,000 after buying an additional 994,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

