Zacks: Brokerages Expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) to Post $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Whole Earth Brands reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 428.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Whole Earth Brands.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.90 million. Whole Earth Brands had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 8.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Shares of FREE opened at $12.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.23. Whole Earth Brands has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 60.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

