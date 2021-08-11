Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) to Sell

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The company offers liquid, powder, oral solid dose, cough/cold products, antacids, laxatives, stomach remedies as well as hydrocortisone retention enema, esterified estrogen and methyltestosterone, fluvoxamine maleate tablets, hydrocortisone rectal suspension, metoclopramide oral solution, opium tincture and metoclopramide tablets. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company serves through wholesalers, smaller regional distributors and chains and pharmacy and retail outlets primarily in the United States. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as BioSante Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Baudette, MN. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.45. 1,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,527. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.51 million, a P/E ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.64. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $40.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,651,285 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,677,000 after acquiring an additional 62,057 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 219,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after acquiring an additional 59,166 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $2,089,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 380,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,336,000 after buying an additional 51,935 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 606.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,844 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 46,222 shares during the period. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

