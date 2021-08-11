Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) to Hold

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jiayin Group Inc. provides online individual finance services. The Company’s loan facilitation service mainly matches investors and borrowers. Jiayin Group Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Get Jiayin Group alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Jiayin Group from $9.25 to $10.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

JFIN opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.11. The stock has a market cap of $223.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.15. Jiayin Group has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $52.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.85 million. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 61.27% and a net margin of 23.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jiayin Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Jiayin Group in the 1st quarter worth about $467,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Jiayin Group by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 21,065 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jiayin Group in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jiayin Group in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jiayin Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance platform that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jiayin Group (JFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jiayin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiayin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.