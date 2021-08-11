Zacks Investment Research Downgrades New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) to Sell

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

NEWR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.43.

Shares of NEWR opened at $78.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 0.83. New Relic has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $82.76.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $180.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.74 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 39.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Relic will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $2,340,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steve Hurn sold 5,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $344,256.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,830.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,692 shares of company stock worth $4,864,701 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the second quarter worth about $195,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in New Relic by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in New Relic by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 723,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,439,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the period. SWS Partners raised its position in New Relic by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 25,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

