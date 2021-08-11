Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) to Sell

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NewAge Inc. is an omni-channel healthy and organic products company. NewAge Inc., formerly known as New Age Beverages Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

Get NewAge alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of NewAge from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NBEV opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. NewAge has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The company has a market cap of $307.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.20.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $125.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.95 million. NewAge had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NewAge will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBEV. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in NewAge in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewAge in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewAge during the first quarter worth $34,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NewAge during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in NewAge by 36.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

About NewAge

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NewAge (NBEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NewAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.