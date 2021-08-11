Zacks Investment Research Lowers Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) to Hold

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Erste Bank der Muster is a traditional banking group and providering financial services in Central and Eastern Europe. It focuses on retail and SME banking. It offers a range of products through group-wide bundling of product know how into Competence Centres covering, among others, Debt financing, Equity capital markets ,Mergers and acquisitions,Debt advisory, Project financing, Syndication, Real Estate financing and solutions, Infrastructure Finance & Public Sector, Merchant Banking / Private Equity, Leasing solutions (IMMORENT), and Corporate Cash Management. Its customers can avail its products in netbanking, wether it is Komfort-Kredit, Profit account, Bonus account, Building society contract, Pension plan or the order of MasterCard or VISA Card. Erste Bank focuses on private clients, corporate clients and the public sector. it offers all financial products under one roof. It operates in the areas of investment , construction and living , and leasing. Erste Bank is based in Vienna, Austria. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EBKDY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €40.00 ($47.06) to €42.00 ($49.41) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from €39.00 ($45.88) to €42.00 ($49.41) in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Erste Group Bank from €35.80 ($42.12) to €37.20 ($43.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.64.

Shares of EBKDY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.63. The company had a trading volume of 14,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,518. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.40. Erste Group Bank has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $21.67. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

