Zacks Investment Research Lowers EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) to Hold

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVO Payments International LLC is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, independent software vendors, financial institutions, independent sales organizations, government organizations and multinational corporations. It operates primarily in North America and Europe. EVO Payments International LLC is located in Atlanta, Georgia. “

EVOP has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Shares of EVOP traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.50. 188,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,946. EVO Payments has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,324.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.73.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EVO Payments will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $114,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $631,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,563 shares in the company, valued at $9,462,055.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,721 shares of company stock worth $909,828. 42.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 39.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 4.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 6.1% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 21,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 12.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

