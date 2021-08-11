Zacks Investment Research Lowers McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “McGrath RentCorp is comprised of three business segments: Mobile Modular Management Corporation, their modular building rental group, RenTelco, their electronic test equipment rental group, and Enviroplex, their majority-owned subsidiary classroom manufacturing business. MMMC rents and sells modular buildings and accessories to fulfill customers’ space needs. These units are used as temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, and are used as sales offices, construction field offices, classrooms, health care clinics, child care facilities and for a variety of other purposes. “

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $72.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.52. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $55.04 and a 1-year high of $87.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP John Lieffrig sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $143,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,020.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $63,772.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,450 shares of company stock worth $290,133 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 60,046 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth about $211,000. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

